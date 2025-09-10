Obidients Caution Tinubu Govt Against 5% Fuel Surcharge

Amid the proposed five per cent additional charge on petroleum products, the Obidient Movement, on Tuesday, cautioned the Federal Government, saying such a policy would exacerbate the economic hardship.

New Telegraph recalls that Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, had earlier revealed that the charge is part of President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform agenda aimed at improving road infrastructure and reducing logistics costs.

Reacting to Oyedele’s remark, Obidient Movement, in a statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Dr Yanusa Tanko, described the policy as one built on ‘Noble intentions, but destined for misery’

He added that successive governments had repeatedly promised that new levies would transform infrastructure, yet little had been delivered.

The statement partly reads, “For decades, Nigerians have been fed the same promises: new levies will ‘fix our roads,’ ‘power our hospitals,’ and ‘transform our economy.’

“Instead, trillions vanish into the pockets of corrupt elites while our highways crumble, transport costs skyrocket, and ordinary Nigerians are pushed deeper into poverty.”

Tanko further posited that the levy would punish people in the lower Nigerian class, as they would not be able to afford it.

He encouraged the government to broaden the tax base, introduce progressive taxes on luxury items, and cut down on wasteful spending.

The statement added, “The Obidient Movement insists that no new fuel taxes should be imposed until there are credible, transparent mechanisms to ensure accountability, anti-corruption safeguards, and real relief for suffering citizens.

“We want good roads, reliable infrastructure, and a strong economy. But these goals cannot and must not be pursued on the backs of already impoverished Nigerians. Until transparency, equity, and fairness guide our fiscal policies, we reject this 5% surcharge as yet another instrument of oppression against the people,”

While critics warn that adding another fuel tax would exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis, the government insists that the reforms are necessary to boost revenue and reduce dependence on borrowing.