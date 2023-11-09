Obidients Are Members Of PDP- Obi’s Aide

Katch Ononuju, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has disclosed that the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are among the supporters of Obi in the just concluded election.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Onanuju said political parties did not influence the Obidient movement.

Responding to the query regarding the strength of the Labour Party in advance of this weekend’s off-cycle election, Onanuju stated that the Obident movement was still strong.

Onanuju clarified that the majority of the Obidient movement’s supporters belonged to the PDP.

“The Obidient movement has not lost its stint. What we have are three things, we have Peter Obi, we have Labour Party, and we have the obidient movement; The obident movement is the collection of youths who for three years have been seeking a better Nigeria.

“Peter Obi is that Nigerian that I together with got angry, left the PDP but then the Labour Party was the platform we borrowed. If we still leave it tomorrow and go elsewhere, the youths will come with us,” Onanuju said.

“A lot of us who are obidients you know are not members of the Labour Party dont forget that, so you must understand that the labour party is a platform that existed for a long, the obidient movement is a brand new movement, Peter Obi is a Nigerian that youths trust .

“We are PDP people a lot of people in the Obident movement are members of the PDP, a lot of the obidents are PDP members,” he added.

The obidient movement is a movement of consciousness and it is not bounded by a political party, people from different parties are members of the obidient movement.”