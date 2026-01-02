Obidient Movement Will Remain In ADC, Obi’s Aide Declares

Following the defection of Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Obidient Movement Worldwide has disclosed that the movement will remain within the ADC and abide by the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, even if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerges as the candidate.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, made this known on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Speaking on the programme, Tanko insisted that the Obidient Movement was committed to democratic principles and would take its decisions “democratically” within the ADC.

He said the movement, which supports a former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, would compete fairly alongside other aspirants, including Atiku Abubakar, but expressed confidence that Obi would prevail due to the scale of support he brings.

“As democrats, we will go in there and contest equitably well with every contestant based on democratic tenets. We believe that at the end of it all, Mr. Peter Obi will come out on top with the large teaming population that he is bringing into the ADC,” he said.

Asked what the movement would do if former vice president Atiku Abubakar won the party primary, Yunusa said, “We will remain at the party and give the party the lease of life it demands democratically.”

According to him, the ADC began to gain nationwide traction following the involvement of Obi, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, describing the party as a “vehicle” that was finally set in motion by the former governor’s entry.

“With all due respect to the ADC, it got its traction when people came around and agreed. The vehicle of ADC kick-started yesterday with one ignition kick, and that is the excitement that His Excellency Mr Peter Obi has brought to it,” he said.

He added that the Obidient Movement was made up of “intelligent youth who are demanding clarity and good governance,” stressing that millions of supporters are ready to move into the ADC.

“They have made that position known very clearly, and they are going to move in their millions into the ADC. That is an affirmation,” he stated.