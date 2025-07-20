Obidient Movement Supports 100 Vulnerable Patients In Sokoto

A political group under the auspices of Peter Obi’s Obidient Movement in Sokoto State has extended support to over 100 hospitalized patients to commemorate Obi’s birthday.

The group visited Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in Sokoto, where each of the patients received ₦5,000 to help offset their medical bills.

During the disbursement, the state coordinator of the movement, Abubakar Yawale, said the outreach was part of a nationwide humanitarian effort simultaneously taking place across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are doing this because this is what our principal, Peter Obi, has been clamouring for,” Yawale said. “Our political mentor has been involved in such gestures both before and after the 2023 general elections.”

He recalled Obi’s visit to Sokoto in 2024, where he commissioned a borehole and other projects at Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

Yawale noted that the funds shared were donated by members of the movement in honour of Obi’s birthday, stressing the importance of identifying leaders who genuinely care for the people.

“Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement are always ready to assist and provide humanitarian services to improve lives,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2027 general elections and expressed optimism that Obi remains the most capable candidate to lead the country toward meaningful change.