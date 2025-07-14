Obidient Movement Plans 1m Man-march To Mark Obi’s 64th Birthday

Abia State chapter of the Obidient Movement has fixed July 19 for a ‘One Million Man March’ in major towns of Abia State to mark Peter Obi’s 64th birthday.

In a statement yesterday, the group said the march would hold simultaneously in Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia and Uzuakoli. Other activities include visiting orphanages, hospitals and prisons.

The statement said: “The unsolicited birthday march is meant to encourage Obi that the masses whose cause he has consistently championed, fully identify with all that he represents and stands for.

“The Obidient Movement and the Nigerian masses have decided to celebrate Peter Obi because of his antecedents and persistent advocacy for good governance, probity and accountability.

“His fans from different political, religious and ethnic backgrounds have decided to celebrate a rare patriot and a detribalized Nigerian who believes in Nigeria first.

“He has remained passionate about rebuilding the country and making it globally competitive. “Obi continues to hold sway as a shining light, beacon of hope for the youths and the real face of a New Nigeria.”