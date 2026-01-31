Obidient Movement Now ‘Structure Of Obidient Criminals’ – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Friday decalared that the Obidient Movement has “metamorphosed into a structure of Obidient criminals.”

Keyamo made this remark in response to comments made by the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi who recently detected to the African Democratic Party (ADC).

It would be recalled that Obi in a recent statement warned members of the Obidient Movement against abusing what he described as a “structure of criminality,” noting that those who engage in such acts are criminals.

According to Keyamo in a post on his verified X page, he said Obi’s remarks amount to an admission that individuals now embraced as leaders and brothers within the movement are part of a criminal structure.

“Peter Obi said those in the Obidient movement who dare abuse the ‘structure of criminality’ (who are now his ‘brothers’ and ‘leaders’) are CRIMINALS. Fair enough.

“Therefore, the Obidient movement that has decided to embrace the ‘structure of criminality’ has now metamorphosed into what we should call the ‘STRUCTURE OF OBIDIENT CRIMINALS’.

“It is a fantastic fusion,” he wrote

In his argument, the aviation Minister posited that if the Obidient Movement has chosen to align with what Obi himself labeled as criminality, then it can no longer claim moral superiority in Nigeria’s political space.

According to Keyamo, Obi’s statement reveals internal contradictions that exist within the movement which negates its longstanding principle of reform, accountability, and ethical leadership.