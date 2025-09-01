Obidient Movement Mobilises Bauchi Residents For CVR

The Bauchi State chapter of the Obidient Movement has begun the mobilisation of residents for participation in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Coordinator Mustapha Ibrahim said yesterday that obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is crucial for citizens to shape Nigeria’s future leadership and governance.

Tukur said the registration is a vital step towards building the Nigeria that citizens aspire to. According to him, having PVCs will allow exercising their rights to choose leaders and demand accountability.

Ibrahim said: “The Bauchi State Obidient Movement is committed to mobilising and supporting eligible citizens to participate in the voter registration “The movement believes that the road to a new Nigeria begins with the simple act of registration, rather than waiting for Election Day. “By working together, citizens can shape their collective future and create a better Nigeria.”