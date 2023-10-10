Obidient Movement: LP Accuses APC, PDP Of Identity Theft

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State of attempting to poach and misdirect some members of Obidient Movement in the November 11 governorship election.

The party said its candidate in the February presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, remains the only coordinator of the movement throughout the country.

At a joint press conference by Chief Spokesperson of Obi Datti-Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, and National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said the party is aware that the APC and PDP were intimidated by the activities of the Obidients in the forthcoming governorship election, and have decided to put confusion in among members of Obidient movement.

“We are also not unmindful of huge resources being deployed by the state government as well as 4,000 fake job promises being offered to our members in order to poach them.

“As laughable as these offers and promises are, the Imo youths are much more intelligent and are not gullible.

“They can’t compromise their future because of the antics of some failed politicians who have raped Imo State and have encouraged insecurity for their selfish interest,” the LP said.

The party stated that the Obidient brand is copyright ownership of Peter Obi, adding that the youth who believe in his style of leadership and politics has resonated among Imo youth, which it said, has now been directed behind the party’s candidate, Senator Athan Achonu.

The LP noted that Obi, Abia State governor Dr Alex Otti, and leadership of the Labour Party, were at the flag-off of Achonu’s governorship campaign in Owerri, the state capital, stating that it was an indication that Obi and Obidient movement are supporting Achonu’s governorship ambition.

“He also said that Achonu stands tallest amongst other candidates in the contest having developed a programme well suited for Imolites, which will end hunger, insecurity, and unemployment which is very prevalent in the state under the current leadership.

“Senator Achonu has been cleared by the National Executive Council of the party to fly its flag. His nomination has since been adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the courts in the land including the Supreme Court have given recognition to Senator Achonu’s candidacy,” the party added.