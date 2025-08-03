Obidient Movement Launches Ward Executive C’ttees In Kano

Supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, have inaugurated ward executive committees under the Kano State chapter of the Obidient Movement.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place on Saturday, was confirmed in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, and made available to Sunday Telegraph.

According to Yunusa, the initiative began with the Kano Municipal Local Government Area, described as one of the most strategic and influential LGAs in the state.

The event also featured the official unveiling of the “Peter Obi Prosperity Cap,” which Yunusa said symbolizes the movement’s vision of transitioning Nigeria “from consumption to production,” while also representing a united stand against hunger, disdain, and the misappropriation of public funds.

Prominent Obidient Movement leaders from Jigawa and Katsina States also attended the event in solidarity. They pledged to replicate the initiative in their respective states and further amplify the movement’s message.

“The Prosperity Cap is a symbol for all Nigerians – a call to action for good governance, accountability, and a better future under Peter Obi’s leadership,” Yunusa stated.