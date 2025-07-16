Obidient Movement Coordinator Denies Rift Between Obi, Usman

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has dismissed as baseless the speculation of a rift between the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the party’s Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman.

In a statement, Dr. Tanko clarified that Obi remains a committed and loyal member of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Usman, whose position as Acting National Chairman was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court.

He pointed to Obi’s presence at the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, over the weekend as proof of his continued support for the party and its leadership.

“His Excellency, Peter Obi, has consistently affirmed that he remains a member of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman,” Tanko said.

“He has also clearly stated his support for all individuals who had previously secured the party’s ticket to contest political positions.”

Tanko described the rumoured fallout as a false narrative being spread by opposition elements to sow discord within the party.

He added that Senator Usman and other key stakeholders in the movement were aware of Obi’s appearance at the campaign event.

“Mr. Peter Obi is a man of integrity, known for keeping his word. His decision to support Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra State, reflects that consistency,” Tanko said.

He further noted that those who have spoken on the issue so far are serving lawmakers and senior party figures, which he said marked a clear departure from the old political order.

“Our focus remains on one goal: building a strong movement, a united Labour Party, and a better Nigeria. That, we shall achieve,” he concluded.