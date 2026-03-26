Obidient/Kwankwasiyya Courtship Shakes Table

“We can all get more together than we can apart. And this is the way we gain power”

— Martin Luther King Jr

Last Sunday, a seismic political event in Kano jolted Nigeria’s political landscape, injecting much-needed energy into a waning political climate.

As opposition governors and parliamentarians shamelessly abandoned their constituents in search of the ruling party’s rigging apparatus, many Nigerians teetered on the brink of despair, ready to abandon politics altogether.

The people’s mood mirrored that of the Apostles of Jesus Christ at His crucifixion—disheartened and contemplating a retreat to familiar ground. Peter, the head of the group, declared his intention to fish again, reflecting the desperation felt by many Nigerians in opposition as the country approaches 2027.

The ADC Coalition’s indecision regarding the 2027 elections further fueled disappointment, leading many to lose hope. Just as despair loomed large, a significant meeting took place that rattled the status quo in Kano last Sunday.

The gathering of leading oppo- sition figures—Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano and 2023 Presidential candidate of the NNPP—was initially viewed as a solemn religious solidarity visit. However, it transformed into a revitalizing event in Nigeria’s political arena.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are not just political figures; they are at the helm of Nigeria’s two most dynamic political movements— Obidient and Kwankwasiyya. The excitement ignited by this meeting resonated across the nation, sending shockwaves through the ruling party’s ranks and revealing the potential of this burgeoning alliance.

This groundbreaking Sunday meeting reignited the “romance” between the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements. It “shakes the table” because it signifies a possible consoli- dation of Nigeria’s most disruptive political forces.

The prospect of this alliance is provoking considerable anxiety within the ruling APC for several strategic reasons: it paves the way for a much-needed North-South connection. In the 2023 elections, both movements faced criticism for their regional focus—Obi dominated the South and parts of the North-Central, while Kwankwaso confidently controlled Kano and the North-West.

A merger, now signaled by this pivotal meeting, effectively bridges the Niger, merging the youth-led urban activism of the Obidients with the disciplined grassroots machinery of the Kwankwasiyya. They are now adhering to the African proverb that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone.

If you want to go far, go together” Political analysts assert that had these two forces united in 2023, the electoral landscape would have appeared drastically different.

By 2026, amid the economic challenges grip- ping the nation, plus the deteriorating security situation in the country, a united opposition ticket is viewed as a “nightmare scenario” for the ruling APC.

It solidifies the protest vote previously split between the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Meanwhile, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s value has remained downplayed obviously despite his second position in 2023 because of the unfavorable political climate around him due to zoning.

His insistence on proceeding with his ambition despite the glaring adverse arrangements is like working against the tide and has hindered coalitionbuilding. Many political observers are even concerned about his disruptive role coming from an elder statesman.

The body language in national politics today is such that any movement seeking to return power to the North in 2027 is seen as counterproductive.

In this context, the March 23, 2027, Kano meeting not only mitigated Atiku’s disruptive influence but also acted as a genuine catalyst for the opposition’s resurgence. Arguably, the “table-shaking” is intensified by the high-profile gatherings.

Reports of Kwankwaso hosting Obi alongside key figures like Gover- nor Seyi Makinde in Kano resonated throughout the political landscape because it was not mere socializing; it laid the groundwork for a potential 2027 “Mega Party” or coalition under a neutral platform like the ADC.

The resonant call of “Obi/Kwank- waso” from the jubilant Kwankwasi- yya supporters has eliminated a sig- nificant hurdle related to leadership hierarchy between the two principals. By seemingly deferring to zoning, the Kwankwasiyya clearly indicated their willingness to embrace a joint ticket.

Skeptics may attempt to downplay the significance of the Kano meet- ing, questioning why it’s considered such a substantial event. However, the political atmosphere is charged with energy, and this alliance is shaking the table, and effectively undermining the ruling party’s dominance.

The implications of this strategic partnership are impossible to ignore, herald- ing a new chapter in Nigerian politics. If Obi and Kwankwaso can set aside their egos and build on the mo- mentum from last Sunday’s courtship, they will forge a powerful electoral bloc that cuts across ethnic and religious divides—two traditional tools often exploited in Nigerian elections.

An English business magnate and co-founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, emphasizes the necessity of alliances, stating that, “they are essential to growth and provide resistance to bigger competition” and this applies in both business and politics.

Should the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance be successfully solidified, it will undoubtedly benefit the political landscape and echo Robert Jordan’s wisdom: “To fight the raven, you may make alliance with the serpent until the battle is done.”

Northern Nigeria has faced justified criticism from political analysts in this dispensation for squandering its numerical strength in pivotal political decisions.

The Obi/Kwankwaso partnership represents a crucial shift, one that could enable the region to make a bold and pragmatic correction in its approach, especially in anticipation of the 2027 elections. Nigerians facing serious challenges have every right to hold leaders accountable when they remain unresponsive.

Whether leaders are merely confused or hesitant, they bear the responsibility for the repercussions of their inaction. The geopolitical landscape of Northern Nigeria is uniquely positioned to rectify the country’s electoral failures, yet it has repeatedly missed this opportunity.

The current discontent surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s ascent underscores the dire consequences of failing to seize the moment.

A Northern-dominated national Assembly has passed three appropriations in 2024, 2025, and 2026 and seen all poorly implemented but kept mum, they passed the obnoxious tax law, the Electoral Act, sanctioned numerous loans that are unaccounted for all designed to undermine the North, and to cap it they passed the law excluding certificate falsifiers from aspiring to any position in the land.

Haba! North, you have the wherewithal to avert these things but your legislators chose personal gains instead. This recurring selfishness displayed by the North especially in 2023 has thrust the nation into the prevailing political crisis.

The rising support for Peter Obi, particularly in the North, may signal the beginning of the end for the political chaos that has plagued the country. God help us.