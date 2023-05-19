Obidient Alleges Plot To Bribe Tribunal Handling Onyejiocha’s Petition Against LP

South East Obidient Movement has raised alarm over the plan to bribe members of the tribunal handling the election petition filed by outgoing member representing Isuikwuatu/Umunneochi federal constituency, Nkiru Onyejiocha against the declaration of Amobi Ogah of Labour Party (LP) as member-elect for the constituency.

The Secretary-General of the South-East Obidient Movement, Chinedu Oha, in a statement, alleged that the sum of N31 million was budgeted to procure favourable judgement at the tribunal.

Oha threatened that the South-East Obidient Movement “will expose any judicial staff who would be used to compromise the process and publicly disgrace them.

“We the Obidient Movement nationwide are watching and will not accept anything less than transparency in the process leading to the judgement of the above case.”

He called on National Judiciary Institute (NJI), to as a matter of urgency, call to order judges handling election petitions in South East.

Oha accused Onyejiocha of non-performance and said that was the reason she was defeated by the Ogah of LP candidate.

Onyejiocha, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been in the House of Representatives for 16 years.