Obidient Activist, Ukor Dumps LP, Defects To APC In Ebonyi

Renowned “Obedient activist” Mr Obinna Ukor has dumped the Labour Party (LP) and registered his membership with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

The defection which occured at his Ohaisu ward in the Afikpo Local Government Area of the State was witnessed by party supporters and faithfuls.

Ukor formally registered his membership with the APC and was subsequently issued a membership card over the weekend.

Addressing party supporters, Ukor explained that his reasons for defecting to APC were borne out of his conviction that Governor Nwifuru has impacted positively in the lives of the citizenry since his assumption of office on May 29 2023.

“The primary reason for my defection to APC is the good works of Governor Francis Nwifuru, he has made giant strides in all sectors of development”

“I admire Nwifuru’s leadership style, the remarkable progress witnessed in the state, improvement in infrastructure, healthcare, education”

“I have carefully observed the transformational agenda of APC led government under Nwifuru, am convinced this is the right path for the development of the state”

Stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress in Ohaisu ward received Ukor with open arms and commended his courage and tenacity for the initiative.

They expressed confidence that Ukor joining APC would reposition the party in addition to driving positive change and development in the area.

It is worthy to note that Ebonyi state Chairman of the APC Chief Stanley Emegha, had two weeks ago formally received Obinna Ukor and his teeming supporters at the party Secretariat Abakaliki.

Obinna Ukor was an ardent Obedient movement activist in the Afikpo local government area of the state before his defection.

As a founder and Chief Executive of “The Obinna Ukor Foundation,’ he has championed the policy and philosophy of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

The defection of the activist to the All Progressive Congress (APC ), has generated mixed reactions, particularly among supporters of the labour party in the state.

Most Political analysts have posited that the defection marks a paradigm shift in the political landscape of Afikpo local government area ahead of the 2027 general election.