Obiayo-Ademoye: Nigerian Dancers Of Today Face So Many Challenges…

Ugo Obiayo-Ademoye is a notable dancer, choreographer, and legal practitioner. She is the Chairperson, Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP), Lagos State Chapter.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about this year’s World Dance Day celebration, her passion for dance, challenges faced by Nigerian dancers, among other issues

Congratulations on the success of this year’s World Dance Day. How would you describe it?

I would describe the World Dance Day 2025 celebration as an outstanding success and one which the applause will continue to thunder for months to come.

What would you say is the major challenges faced by Nigerian dancers today?

Nigerian dancers of today face so many challenges which include; not having conducive environments to produce artistic works; financial lack; lack of artistic facilities and gadgets for creativity; lack of medical support; non-payment for artistic works done; no insurance or security at production sites. And many more, but with determination, we continue to push through.

Where do you see the Nigerian dance sector in the next five years, and why?

In the next five years I see the Nigerian dance sector continue to stand at par with other notable sectors, because many dancers are already doing so much to lift the Nigerian dance industry higher.

Can you share your journey into the world of dance and performing arts? What sparked your initial interest?

My journey into the world of dance and performing arts started while I was in the higher institution; and my initial interest was sparked off by the unique music videos of Missy Elliot, coupled with the beats and amazing dances.

I just loved to dance to her songs, especially ‘The Rain’. I eventually became a superstar act in school and nicknamed “Missi”

How did you balance your dual career as a lawyer and a performing artist?

What motivated you to pursue both paths? Balancing my talent and academics has always come naturally to me, because I love both worlds unconditionally, and in time I came to realise that at different times, one career demands priority over the other, so I simply bend to the will of the demanding one, while I also use the opportunity to promote the non-demanding other.

For instance, I have held both performing artiste and the in-house lawyer positions in projects.

I was however motivated to pursue both careers because I love administration, caring of people, making people happy and impacting in society, and as a Lawyer and dancer, I get the opportunity to be an administrator/leader, care, entertain, and impact in all.

How does your experience as a choreographer influence your performances and collaborations with other artists?

My experience as a choreographer influences my performances because as a choreographer, I have had the opportunity to work with great artistes, travel and mingle with other artistes around the world and experience different cultures which in turn impacts my creativity, affords me the chance to collaborate with other artistes and bring outstanding creative works to life.

Can you describe a particularly memorable performance or project that holds special significance for you?

Many projects and performances hold very special significance to me, but two in particular stand out the most, namely; ‘Saro’ (2013) and ‘Heartbeat’ (2016).

Both projects started with workshop/ creative processes that allowed us build both stories from ground zero to top 100 and they were both masterpieces.

Both dealt with human emotions and relations, finding one’s self, overcoming strife and challenges and in the end celebrating true friendship and the gifts of life.

Are there specific legal issues in the arts community that you feel passionate about addressing?

How do you advocate for artists’ rights? In truth, there are too many issues in the art community that I feel passionate about that desperately need addressing.

These include artistes safety and security in the workplace, non issuance of contracts or unambiguous contracts, non-existent legal framework for remunerations, unrealistic artistic engagements, non-protection over original works, lack of royalties, lack of compensations and inconveniency fees for failed commitments etc.

While all the above are topical issues attributed to artistes rights, I advocate for it all the same by engaging dancers in regular conversations over their rights, set up training, workshops, seminars, hold panel discussions, invite legal authorities to advocate for dancers etc.

What changes have you witnessed in the dance and performing arts industry over the years, particularly regarding representation and diversity?

Over the years I have witnessed many changes in the dance and performance art industry because there have been great shifts in mind-sets, modes of operation and execution, performance styles, more non-conventional locations, community engagements etc.

However, on the basis of representation and diversity, I must say that the industry has grown in leaps and bounds because dancers are engaging in more , collaborations, exchanges, diversifying their crafts, representing in other climes, connecting with the world and bringing immense glory to Nigeria.

As chairman of the GONDP, Lagos State Chapter, what initiatives are you currently focused on to support local dancers and choreographers?

I am currently focused on building two major initiatives to support local dancers and choreographers.

They are:

1) Socio-Developmental initiative for wellness and wellbeing, which is all about ensuring that our dance industry has healthier and sounder dancers and choreographers in the field who would in turn support the teaching, training and production of healthier and sounder dancers and clients etc;

2) Wealth creation initiative which would be done in partnership with one of our partners, is concerned about using dance to create more wealth, more dance works/employment and enrichment of all dancers and choreographers using the art of dance that they love and expanding their reach, drive and sustainability level.

How can dance and performing arts more effectively engage with their surrounding communities?

Dance and the performing arts can more effectively engage with their surrounding communities by simply introducing dance and other performing arts activities to their communities, just as the Guild has done with several communities within Ajegunle, Bariga, Ketu, Kosofe, Mile 12, Ojo, Ikorodu, Surulere, Oworonshoki, Lekki, Lagos Island, by using it’s dancers to introduce activities such as the Artiste Hangout program, Pre-World Dance Day activities, community dance Festivals, Socio-Developmental initiative, dance workshops and training in schools, for elders in the community and many more.

What advice would you give to young artists trying to navigate both the artistic and legal aspects of their careers?

My advice to young artistes who are trying to navigate both the artistic and legal aspects of their careers would be to; first identify and align with the body or authority in charge of the area of artistic practice that they are venturing into, to get the necessary assistance that they need.

Secondly they should be ready to study the laws governing every aspect of their practice and ask questions where they are blank.

They must remember that nothing good ever comes easy, so if they truly desire to practice, they must remain steadfast, dedicated and focused.

They must continually work on perfecting their art, collaborate with other artistes, embrace every legality in connection with their craft, engage legal support etc.

Lastly, they should understand that if they are in the arts simply to make quick money, then they may struggle for a very long time, but if they are ready and willing to patiently build on their artistic career, walk in the path of tested and trusted guidelines, make the right decisions and connect with established initiatives for their artistic growth, their financial breakthrough will surely come.

What upcoming projects or collaborations are you particularly excited about?

As Chairman of the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners Lagos Chapter, I am particularly excited about the annual projects that I and my executives have instituted to wit; Artistes Hangout, supporting Dancers personal projects, Pre-World Dance Day Community activations, World Dance Day celebration, however , we are excited about those projects coming up towards the end of the year which includes The Lagos Dance Summit & Festival, Lagos Dance Championship, the GONDP Lagos Awards and Dance Na De Koko, all to be achieved through the collaborative relationships that we have built with such institutions as Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, the National Theatre, the National Troupe of Nigeria to mention a few.

What message do you hope to convey through your work as a dancer and an advocate for the performing arts?

I want to convey the messages of “Hope and Love” to everyone, because as humans, when all else fails or seems unbearable, “Love and Hope” are what we have in order to appreciate one another, what we must hold on to to get up and move, what we need to fulfil our dreams and what we must continue to give in order to receive.

