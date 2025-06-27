The Younger brother of the former governor Willie Obiano, Evaristus is getting more knocks following his endorsement of All Progressives Congress APC gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu.

This time the Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Chinedu Obigwe dismissed the governor brother’s endorsement insisting that the entire Aguleri people and Anambra East Local Government Area have endorsed Gov Charles Soludo.

Obigwe further urged members of the public to ignore the statements of Evaristus Obiano noting that he cannot speak for his people.

“The above referred news report should be ignored by sane minds because it’s another sign of the drowning Nicholas Ukachukwu desperation grab power through mischievous means”

“To start with, the person credited with the story is not Fmr Governor Willie Obiano but his younger brother in the person of Evarist Obiano”

“As a matter of fact ,Evaristus Obiano and others that received Nicholas Ukachukwu and Senator Uche Ekwunife at Anambra west and Anambra east Federal constituency are political conmen and women that cannot win their polling units for him”

“They are only after what will come out of his pocket and to get it they must say what is pleasing to the ears of Ukachukwu”

“Evaristus Obiano out of desperation to grab something from the pocket of Ukachukwu lied in his claim that Governor Soludo abandoned Aguleri after his emergence ”

“It is not true that Governor Soludo abandoned Aguleri because they got their own fair share of his administration dividends of good governance delivery”

“Governor Soludo built a brand new General Hospital at Enugu Otu Aguleri and the construction of Enugu Otu Aguleri road is nearing completion”

“He also revived Otuocha water scheme for the people of Aguleri and other surrounding communities in Anambra east to enjoy drinking clean pipe borne water”

As for appointments, he did well for Aguleri people in that area .

He further explained that: “The defection of political conmen and women to APC ahead of the November 8th governorship election will not affect Governor Soludo chances of clinching a well deserved victory in the election”

“We saw more than this in 2021 but still won the election”

“Aguleri is already taken by Governor Soludo and the result that will come out of Aguleri for Soludo on November 8th will clearly prove to Ukachukwu that he was scammed by political conmen and women led by Evaristus Obiano and his cohorts.”