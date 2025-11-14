Obiano’s Aide Breaks Silence, Says Ex-Gov Is Alive

Against news reports that former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, is dead, the Ex-Governor’s Commissioner for Information, Chief C Don Adinuba, has debunked the allegation, saying his former principal is alive.

New Telegraph reports that the internet on Friday afternoon that Obiano died in the United Kingdom after health challenges, a development that is currently unsettling the landscape of Anambra state.

But the former governor Obiano spoke through his former Commissioner for Information, Chief C Don Adinuba, said he is not dead.

According to the former Commissioner for Information, Chief C Don Adinuba, who worked under him and called him on the phone,

“His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano is hale and hearty, and those spreading rumours about his death would face the consequences of misinformation”

Adinuba further contended that he called Obiano on the phone, who spoke with him and told him that he is alive.

“I spoke with His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, and he is not in the United Kingdom but based in America, and we spoke for a long time to confirm that he is hale and hearty ”

“The public should discountenance those rumours about his death because he is alive,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of Obiano Diaspora Club told this reporter that the former Chief Of Staff to Obiano, Prof Jeo Asike, while he was in office, placed a call to Obiano, and he spoke to members of the Forum who wished him well and thanked God they the report of his death is not true.

“It has been confirmed by the Former Chief of Staff. Prof. Joe Asike said that the rumour of Gov. Willie Obiano’s death is a pack of lies from unknown mischief makers who will have to face the consequences of this rumour of wishing a young man’s death before his time. Prof. Joe Asike spoke directly with Gov. Obiano in a 30-minute-long conversation a short while ago,” the member said.