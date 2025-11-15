Obiano Is Alive, Says Aide

A former Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has urged members of the public to disregard a report that he is dead, saying that he is hale and hearty.

Reports flooded the internet Friday afternoon that Obiano died in the United Kingdom after health challenges. Obiano spoke through his former Commissioner for Information, Chief C Don Adinuba.

According to Adinuba, “Chief Willie Obiano is hale and hearty, and those spreading rumours about his death would face the consequences of misinformation.

“I spoke with Chief Obiano on the telephone; he is not in the United Kingdom not America. Members of the public should discountenance the rumour about his death.”

Also speaking, a member of Obiano Diaspora Club said that former Chief Of Staff to Obiano, Prof Jeo Asike, called Obiano on the phone and that he spoke to members of the Forum.

“Prof. Asike said that the rumour of Obiano’s death is a pack of lies from unknown mischief mak- ers who will have to face the consequences of the rumour. Asike spoke with Obiano for 30 minutes,” he said.