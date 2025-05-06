Obiano Emphasises Need For Inclusive Devt

Share

The immediate past Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano stressed the need for inclusive development in the country. Obiano said his administration initiated and completed one development project in each of the 179 communities across the state amid COVID-19. “

He said: All the projects were executed under the now-celebrated N20 million Community-ChooseYour-Project initiative, which gave local communities the power to determine and drive development priorities tailored to their unique needs.

“This project was not merely infrastructure; it was about providing our communities with a voice, empowering local leaders and building ownership of development. “Every penny of that N20 million circulates in each community.

The labourers, engineers, supervisors and others were from the communities. “The money for each community stayed in that particular community and go out. “The money created a velocity of money.

It would not have happened if the people (workers) were from other states.” According to him, this made Anambra to be one per cent above line.

In other words, the state did not go into recession, like other states, during the pandemic because of the velocity of money.

