Obiano Dismisses Plans To Dump APGA

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has dismissed reports from some quarters that he has concluded plans to dump the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He further contended that while in office as the governor for eight years, he demonstrated his love and loyalty to the party, adding that he cannot abandon the party that brought him to fame.

According to the statement signed by his aide, Mr Tony Lezianya Obiano stated that those peddling such rumors are misleading the public insisting that it is not true.

Former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano’s commitment to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is well-known and widely acknowledged.

”Chief Obiano’s eight-year tenure as the Governor of Anambra State, he consistently demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to APGA, both in words and actions”

“Throughout his time in office, he championed the ideologies and principles of APGA, working tirelessly to promote its agenda and ensure the party’s continued success”

“It is, therefore, evident that Chief Willie Obiano has no plans to abandon APGA or join another political party. ”I have no plan now or in the future to leave the party”.

“His unwavering support for APGA shows his long-standing commitment to the party and its values”

“There is misguided speculation in a section of the media that he plans to jump ship”

“Meanwhile, I urge Gov. Charles Soludo to fulfill his promise to pay a disengagement allowance to all my political appointees, a promise he made to them in Aguleri at the point of his departure”

”If you cannot re-engage them, you can at least pay their outstanding allowances”

”This will be a more fitting way to end their glorious tenure as well reward them for ensuring his victory polls,” he said.