Obiakwata’s Timeless Wisdom, Must Have For Every Family

The author, Mrs Aduke Nwanyieze Obiakwata is an Economics graduate of the premier private university in Nigeria – Babcock University. She has engaged in the guidance of young people through her activities in the Seventh-day Adventist Youth Ministry.

Aduke is a manager of men and resources, jack of all trades and master of many. She is a goal getter and purpose driven person, with passion for leadership, growth and service. No wonder the urge to impact a timeless audience through the book ‘Timeless Wisdom: Life lessons for every generation’.

In this age when artificial intelligence has taken over human task, including writing, this author is brave to carefully pen down tips for wisdom. By all intent and purposes the material before us qualifies as a book.

It is over 80 pages on 12 point New Times Roman font, single lined space, has the ISBN, catalogued with the National Library of Nigeria and published by Harcourt-Phils Publishing with branches in Port-Harcourt and Ilishan-Remo.

Aduke’s book is set in 14 chapters that are clearly written in a total of 114 pages and 10 preliminary pages. Each chapter presents new story that are near real-life occurrences.

The stories are laced with relevant Bible quotations. An aspect, I love is the wisdom declaration. This activity involves the reader to take ownership of what was read. Each chapter ends with reflection questions, which helps the reader summarize the lessons learnt. This method makes the stories stick with ease.

Specifically, chapter one presents the lesson from an old teacher to this student. The student was tasked with three different assignments to go to the market place and listen carefully, to travel to the fields and observe workers and to sit among elders and listen in silence.

In the end it was noted that wisdom is not only treasure buried in books but a lifelong journey. In the chapter 2 on “the power of little choices”, the author noted that strength of the future depends on the choices one make today; small choices determine the course of one’s life.

Chapter 3 warns against bad company, as a man’s character is influenced by his friends.

Similarly, chapter 4 concerns with the value of hard work and diligence, as the harvest does not wait for the lazy. Inspiration was drawn from the ants.

The principles of wisdom are timeless similar to King Solomon’s advice in Proverbs 6:6- “Go to the ant, you slugged; consider her ways and be wise”. The ant is used as a model of diligence and industriousness.

In ancient Near Eastern cultures, ants were often observed for their hard work and ability to prepare for the future. The term “sluggard” refers to someone who is lazy or idle, a common theme in wisdom literature that warns against the dangers of laziness.

The Bible frequently contrasts the diligent with the lazy, emphasizing the importance of hard work. In another hand, chapter 5 discusses the need for patience and endurance in trials. Drawing from the Biblical narratives of Naomi and Ruth, the author counsels on how to cultivate patience in trails, especially as patience is not passive waiting but endurance is active.

Chapter 6 provides tips for handling success with humility. The chapter points that arrogance leads to downfall, as such we should walk in gratitude knowing that all we have is a gift from God.

Chapter 7 importantly talks about learning from failure while Chapter 8 is on respect and honour, with lessons from King David. The chapter noted that respect brings blessings, contrasting contentment and greed.

The author canvasses that contentment does not mean lack of ambition but a heart satisfied with whatever God provides.

Chapter 10 titled ‘The Role of Faith and Purpose’ advices that faith opens the door to purpose, thus, we should trust in God to direct our steps.

Chapters 11, 12, and 13 on the power of words, living with purpose and vision and the legacy you leave respectively is that the reader should speak life, walk in wisdom and live intentionally.

The concluding chapter, 14 is the wisdom to live. This chapter summarises the entire book. The author makes a call for action. True wisdom is not just knowledge but the ability to apply it in everyday life. Seeking wisdom requires humility, patience and a willingness to learn.

Overall, this book ‘The Timeless Wisdom’ is a good read and must have for every family with young adults. I present to you this well written, edited and published book. I strongly recommend it to the Christian community and society at large.