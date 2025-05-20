Obiageli Ezekwesili Joins Club De Madrid As Advisor

Share

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has announced her acceptance of an invitation to serve as an Advisor to the Club de Madrid, the world’s largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers.

Ezekwesili made the announcement on Tuesday via her official X handle, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to global efforts aimed at strengthening democratic governance and improving societal well-being.

“I accepted the invitation to become an Advisor to @ClubdeMadrid – the world’s largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their individual and collective leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world,” she wrote.

Highlighting the urgency of global cooperation in the face of rising complexity and leadership gaps, Ezekwesili emphasized the importance of collaborative leadership in addressing pressing global issues.

“As our global context becomes even more complex, the leadership vacuum delays solutions to global public bads,” she stated.

She commended the continued dedication of democratic leaders to solving international challenges and fostering cross-border cooperation.

“I deeply appreciate how these former leaders of democracies around the world continue to dedicate themselves to helping solve our global challenges and amplify opportunities for cooperation. Delighted to support,” she added.

Ezekwesili, a prominent voice in governance, education reform, and civic advocacy, brings decades of leadership experience to the advisory role.

Her appointment is seen as a significant recognition of her ongoing contributions to democratic development and global policy discourse.

Club de Madrid, comprised exclusively of former democratic heads of state and government, focuses on promoting democratic values, strengthening inclusive governance, and addressing global challenges through dialogue, policy innovation, and strategic advice.

