Obi Won’t Emerge Flagbearer In 2027 – Bwala 

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication, Daniel Bwala has declared that Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, will not be the flagbearer of any political party including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television, Bwala said the former Anambra State governor is also unlikely to secure a vice-presidential slot, adding that his political influence has significantly diminished since the last election.

“He is not going to get a ticket in any of the parties. That is Peter Obi. The problem now is that he might not get the vice presidential ticket from the way things are going,” Bwala said.

Bwala claimed that Obi’s vote base has dropped by 50 percent, arguing that the 2023 support was not built on concrete political agendas but on “rhetoric and division.” He further predicted that President Bola Tinubu would win at least two million votes in the South-East in 2027.

“Whether Peter Obi is a ticket bearer of the party, he has lost his 50 percent of votes because they were not votes built on agenda and politics, but they were built on rhetoric and division, and Nigeria’s people’s eyes are open,” he added.

It would be recalled that in July 2025, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other political heavyweights backed the ADC as the platform for the opposition coalition to challenge President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.