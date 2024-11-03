Obi: Women Are Not As Corrupt As Men

Share

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has opened up on gender influences in corruption, saying women are not as corrupt as men.

According to him, the issue of corruption, suggesting that gender plays a role in ethical governance.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Obi explained that because women are family-oriented, they are more determined to see society improve.

2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi further said when he was governor, he appointed women in strategic positions.

“Women are less corrupt. They are not as corrupt as men. And because they have families, they are more determined to see things work.

“When I was governor, my Chief of Staff and commissioners for Education and Planning were all women,” Obi said.

