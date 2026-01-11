Obi Warns Ill-Placed Checkpoints Endanger Lives, Cause Delays

Former Labour Party National Leader Mr. Peter Obi has called for a more humane and strategic approach to the placement of security checkpoints on Nigerian roads.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Obi warned that poorly located checkpoints could endanger lives and cause unnecessary delays for travellers.

He said that during the festive season, he encountered numerous checkpoints on major highways, many of which were positioned at narrow points or near construction zones.

“This is nothing short of irresponsible, as it brings traffic to a complete standstill,” Obi said, adding that congestion was sometimes so severe that travellers abandoned their journeys, wasting hours in the process.

He identified ill-placed security checkpoints as the primary contributor to gridlocks, noting that such delays exhaust drivers and increase the risk of accidents.

“People are returning to work, covering long distances, and dealing with poor road conditions. These avoidable delays leave drivers fatigued and at greater risk behind the wheel,” he said.

Obi emphasized that the purpose of security checkpoints is to protect lives, not endanger them. Extended delays, he said, could force travellers to remain on the road well after dark, increasing their vulnerability in a time of rising insecurity.

He advised security agencies to exercise discretion and flexibility during peak travel times, and recommended that checkpoints be strategically located away from narrow roads and construction zones.

Obi also called for regular inspections and better coordination to eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks, ensuring that roads remain safer and more efficient for all road users.

“A more strategic approach will improve traffic flow without compromising security, making our roads safer and more humane,” he concluded.