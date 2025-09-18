Obi Warns Democracy Is Dying In Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has warned that democracy in Nigeria is under serious threat, arguing that it no longer serves the people or holds leaders accountable.

Obi made the remarks in Accra, Ghana, during the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Annual Democracy Dialogue, themed “What Makes Democracy Die?” held on September 17.

He described democracy as a system rooted in accountability and service to the people, stressing that it must guarantee security, quality education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

According to him, Nigeria’s democratic practice has been reduced to a tool for elite state capture, granting access to public resources for private and family interests.

“Democracy dies when it ceases to be accountable to the people and when it no longer prioritises their needs. Nigeria is a typical example of this tragic reality,” Obi stated.

He called on Nigerians to take democracy and elections more seriously, insisting that reversing the decline requires electing leaders with competence, capacity, character, compassion, and a genuine commitment to service.