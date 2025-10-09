Obi Warns Against False Online Endorsements Using His Name

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has once again disowned the use of his name and image in online business promotions and endorsements, describing such activities as fraudulent and deceptive.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi expressed concern over the continued use of his identity by individuals and groups seeking to exploit his reputation for commercial gain and to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“My attention has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups who persist in using my name to promote or endorse various online businesses and ventures,” he said. “Despite earlier clarifications issued by my aides, some persons have continued to exploit my identity for personal and commercial gain.”

The former Anambra State governor categorically dissociated himself from all such business endorsements, stressing that he has never authorised any individual, organisation, or platform to use his name, image, or likeness for commercial purposes.

“Such acts are fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust,” Obi warned.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and disregard any online claims or advertisements suggesting his involvement in business dealings, investments, or profit-driven ventures. Obi also assured the public that any legitimate information concerning him or his activities would only be disseminated through his official and verified communication channels.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, Obi encouraged members of the public to report any fraudulent use of his name or image to the relevant authorities.