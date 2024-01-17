Obi Wants Tinubu, Shettima To Halt Foreign Trips To Tackle Insecurity

Former Anambra State Governor Mr Peter Obi wants President Bola Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shettima and other government officials, to stop all forms of foreign trips until the security challenges facing the country are dealt with.

Obi in his X-handle platform on Wednesday, condemned the spate of terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He described as depressing, the recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja, and said “It is now time for leaders to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.”

The former candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election noted that former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items – security, economy and corruption, but regretted that “after his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas.

“The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation – security, economy and corruption.

“Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.”

Obi further recalled that at the annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Lagos in August 2022, Shettima who was then vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised that if APC is elected, “he as vice president would be in charge of security, while the president as an expert in the economy would handle the economy.”

He called on them to fulfil their campaign promises, “Even if they do not achieve 100 per cent results, we want to see 100 per cent effort.”

Obi stated that no foreign investor or partner would like to invest in Nigeria, with the situation the country now finds itself.

“We must make sincere efforts to end the spread of violence and insecurity in our nation, in order to make any meaningful progress,” he advised.