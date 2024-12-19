Obi Visits Victims Of Enugu Gas Explosion, Pledges Support

Share

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has visited the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Enugu State to sympathize with victims of a recent gas explosion.

The explosion which occurred at the residence of a prominent member of the Obidient family identified as @Uptownoflagos on X left three of his brothers with severe third-degree burns.

Speaking during the visit, Obi offered prayers and support for the affected family during this challenging time.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to fostering a society where safety and healthcare are priorities.

“Such an unfortunate event weighs heavily on us all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone facing similar challenges across the country.

“I continue to pray for their complete recovery and that God Almighty grants them healing, strength, and comfort.”

While speaking about the victims, he commended the medical team at the National Orthopaedic Hospital for their efforts in caring for the injured and called for greater investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Peter Obi also used the opportunity to advocate for a safer Nigeria.

“As we work toward building a nation where safety, healthcare, and basic amenities are prioritized, let us remain united and supportive of one another.”

The gas explosion, which occurred a few days ago, has generated renewed concerns over domestic safety practices and the need for stricter regulations regarding the handling of gas cylinders.

