The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, visited the 44th Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Oyo State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the economic expert visited Ladoja at his private residence in Ibadan ahead of his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Speaking briefly shortly after his visit, Obi revealed that his visit was to congratulate Oba Ladoja ahead of his 44th coronation ceremony and selfless leadership.

“My visit is to congratulate him as the next 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. My visit is about Nigeria, about selfless leadership, leadership that is committed to turning our society around.

“Ladoja will bring his wealth of experience to bear as Olubadan,” he said.

In response to his visitation, Oba Ladoja said, “I just see my appointment as Olubadan as another opportunity for service. Many people erroneously believe that the throne is for glamour.

“The time of glamour is gone; in contemporary times, it is about service, what you have on the table for the people in society,” he stated.

