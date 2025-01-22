Obi Visits Tanker Explosion Victims, Offers Support

Share

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Wednesday visited the site of the tanker explosion along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja, Niger State, where over 100 lives were lost, more than 50 were injured, and many properties destroyed.

In a post on his official X handle, the former Anambra state Governor noted that he also met with Sarkin Dikko and his council to extend his condolences and solidarity with the people of the community.

Obi noted that he visited the graveyard site where 80 victims were buried and also met with some of the injured victims at the Hospital to offer support and encouragement.

The economist, however, warned that the recurring disasters call for urgent safety measures by repairing roads, more enlightenment of tanker vehicle operators, investing in healthcare, and lifting people out of poverty to prevent such heartbreaking losses.

The statement added, “Human lives are invaluable, and governance must prioritize their protection through proactive policies.

Together, we can ensure such tragedies become a thing of the past.”

