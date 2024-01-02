Obi, Utomi Extol Akeredolu’s Vrtues In Death

The Labour Party (LP) standard bearer in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a dogged fighter and principled leader.

Obi made the remark while paying a condolence visit to the Akeredolu family in their Jericho home in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The former Anambra State Governor was accompanied by a renowned Economist, Professor Pat Utomi.

Akeredolu, according to Obi, was a dogged fighter and forthright person who stood on the side of the masses at all times until he breathed his last.

He prayed to God to grant the family, the Ondo State people and the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, just as he prayed for eternal rest for the departed senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Prof Utomi who was a classmate of the late governor at Loyola College Ibadan in the 60s, also recalled that the character traits displayed by Akeredolu in the governance of Ondo State had been part of him right from secondary school.

He said Akeredolu was not one who would keep quiet in the face of oppression and that he never compromised on justice and equity.

He condoled with the people of Ondo State on the passing of his classmate, describing it as a collosal loss to both the state and the country.

Responding on behalf of the family, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Prof Wole Akeredolu, thanked Obi and Utomi for the visit and their support for the family.

In his remark in the condolence register, Obi wrote: May God Almighty who called you home grant you eternal rest in His kingdom and grant your family and all of us the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. God Almighty bless your family.”