The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has donated ₦30 million to Dominican University Ibadan (Samonda Campus), while challenging Nigerian students to take full ownership of their destiny.

Arriving unannounced at the campus this morning, the statesman who has served as the institution’s Pro-Chancellor for nearly a decade surprised students in preparation for their examinations with a wake-up call on national survival.

Addressing the students and faculty, Mr Obi didn’t mince words about the paradox of Nigeria remaining one of the world’s hungriest nations despite having 60% of its land uncultivated.

He added that the era of relying on international “globalisation” has ended, noting that the continent is being told to” go back home and develop” from the grassroots.

Obi blamed the nation’s struggles not on a lack of resources, but on a chronic deficit of competence, capacity, and compassion in leadership, warning that the current levels of poverty and unemployment cannot be tolerated in any other country.

Using clear examples, the former governor urged students to look toward agriculture as the “new oil.” He explained that the Netherlands, a country roughly the size of Niger State, exports over $130 billion in agricultural products annually, three times what Nigeria earns from oil.

He further contrasted the potential of the Sambisa area with Israel, which exports food despite having a landmass one-third the size of the forest.

“Development doesn’t come with tribe; it comes with knowledge,” Obi insisted that competent leadership is the only way to turn these vast resources into wealth.

The impact of the visit was immediate, as the media team from CEO Africa was on-site to interview students and capture the shifting atmosphere on campus.

One student, Segun, told CEOAfrica that seeing “Mr Peter” provided a vital mental shift during a stressful exam period, inspiring him to “go all out” to ensure academic excellence.

Professor Jacinta A. Opara, the Vice-Chancellor of Dominican University, expressed profound gratitude for the ₦30 million donation, which follows a previous ₦50 million grant.

She noted that the visit had significantly boosted the spirits of both students and staff, reaffirming the university’s mission as a centre of academic and moral excellence.

When questioned about the upcoming 2027 elections and how to guarantee a fair process, Obi directed the responsibility back to the youth: “It is you who will protect your vote, not me. It is our own country, but it is your future that is at stake.”

He concluded by urging a transition from a culture of consumption to one of production, insisting that the birth of a “New Nigeria” is a necessity that must begin within the classroom.

Speaking with other Students and Faculty at Dominican University in respect to Mr Peter Obi’s unannounced visit today, they were so happy for such a historic visit.

Mr Cosmos Akobundu, 400 level student of Philosophy, was excited to discover that Mr Peter Obi studied philosophy in his first degree. Listening to him today has changed my perception of our collective future; now, it is necessary for me to take my destiny into my hands for a new Nigeria.

Speaking with CEOAFRICA Winifred Ogwu, a 200-level Mass Communication student, said, “His presence and words of encouragement have prompted me to redouble my study efforts, especially at this examination period. I now know that I have a role in shaping the future of Nigeria.”

Jacinta Nwachukwu Nelson, a 400-level Mass Communication student, said that, having heard him, I learnt that if I work hard, it is a way to take my destiny into my hands.

Fr Dr Augustine Agwulonu, OP, an erudite scholar in the citadel of learning, said Mr Peter is indeed a leader, showing up unannounced is one of the qualities of a good leader; a very pleasant surprise for this Monday, actually, the beginning of the week, it is like a shower of blessings from heaven as the student begins their examination.

Fr Dr Emmanuel Ogu, OP, a University Leadership expert, said that Mr Peter Obi’s unannounced visit represents for him a responsibility and humility.

Fr Francis Chiadi, Provincial Promoter, Dominican Family, Dominican Province of St Joseph the Worker (Nigeria and Ghana), posited that the visit is a catalyst for entrenching the culture of excellence among young students.