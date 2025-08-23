Obi Urges Nat’l Recognition Of Heroes, Visits Rufai’s Family

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi on Saturday visited the family of the late legendary goalkeeper and Green Eagles captain, Peter Rufai, in Lagos.

Obi described Rufai as “one of the finest players of his generation, an icon who brought pride to millions of Nigerians.”

During the condolence visit, Obi reflected on the broader tragedy faced by many Nigerians who, like Rufai, struggle in misfortune.

He emphasized that such a moment deepens the urgency to build a nation where service is honored and heroes are never forgotten.

“A nation’s greatness is measured by how it honors its heroes. Peter Rufai belongs to that league of heroes.

“It is our collective duty to ensure their memories inspire us, and their sacrifices are never in vain,” he said.