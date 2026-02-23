Obi Urges JAMB, Says Students Must Not Pay For System Failures

Former presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to urgently address the difficulties faced by candidates registering for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), warning that students must not suffer because of the administrative shortcomings.

Obi raised the concern after observing large crowds and confusion at JAMB’s office in Amawbia, Anambra State, noting that similar reports have emerged from other parts of the country.

The situation, he said, appears linked to the proscription of several Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres over alleged infractions.

While acknowledging that authorities may have legitimate reasons to sanction erring centres, Obi urged the examination body to adopt a more balanced and humane approach.

He suggested that centres under investigation could be permitted to offer limited services under strict monitoring to prevent further violations.

He further recommended that, where the approval of new centres may take time, JAMB could temporarily utilise previously approved centres under close supervision to reduce the pressure on state offices.

With the registration deadline approaching, Obi warned that many candidates – some travelling long distances and even spending nights away from home – risk missing the examination through no fault of their own.

“Students cannot be made to suffer the failings of a system to which we have all, in one way or another, contributed,” he stated, calling for swift and compassionate intervention to ensure that no young person’s academic future is jeopardised by avoidable administrative bottlenecks.