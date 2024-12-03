Obi Urges Inclusive Debate On Tax Reform Bill

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has joined a host of other political leaders and eminent Nigerians to call for extensive public engagement on the proposed tax reforms bill by President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election emphasized the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and public trust in policymaking.

While stressing that tax reform should not be rushed, the economic expert urged the government to organize public hearings to allow Nigerians from diverse backgrounds to contribute to the conversation.

“A public hearing is essential, allowing Nigerians from all walks of life to engage meaningfully. This is how we build public trust and ensure inclusivity in policymaking,” he stated.

Obi cautioned against focusing solely on government revenue collection, detailing the need to consider the broader implications for the nation and its regions.

READ ALSO:

“Matters of this magnitude require extensive deliberation and careful consideration.

“We must assess the overall impact on the nation and ensure sustainability across all regions,” he added.

He emphasized that public sensitization and buy-in are critical for the success of any policy change.

According to Obi, trust and legitimacy are the cornerstones of effective governance.

“Without public trust, even the best-intended reforms may fail. Transparency and public engagement are non-negotiable,” he noted.

Obi further reiterated his vision for a participatory democracy where public input shapes governance decisions.

“Let us prioritize transparency, deliberation, and public engagement in charting the path forward” he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: