Obi Urges FG To Provide Adequate Support For Farmers

In light of the country’s impending growth in food production, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has urged President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to step up efforts to secure farmers nationwide.

Obi also urged the Federal Government to offer sufficient assistance to the farmers in a succinct statement shared on X, emphasising that there can be no decrease in hunger in Nigeria if food production does not rise.

The former Governor of Anambra State’s call was in response to Cadre Harmonisé, a UNICEF publication in January 2023 that around 25 million Nigerians would be at risk of starvation between June and August 2023 if immediate action was not done, Obi said he was concerned.

READ ALSO:

He said: “With the high level of insecurity and terror attacks in many parts of the country hindering farmers from their agricultural activities, and management of our monetary policies impacting negatively on small businesses in the agricultural sector, the government must secure the farmers and give them adequate support for increased food production.”