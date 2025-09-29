Obi Urges FG To Act Swiftly As PENGASSAN Strike Bites Hard

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the Federal Government’s silence in the face of the ongoing strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a statement on Monday, Obi warned that the strike, which has already begun to disrupt economic activities, poses a serious threat to the welfare of Nigerians and the national economy.

“I am worried about the lack of response by the Government to the threat and eventual commencement of a strike by PENGASSAN, which is already having a very adverse impact on Nigerian citizens and the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to intervene urgently and resolve the dispute in a manner that protects the interests of Nigerians, workers, investors, and the economy at large.

“The protection of these interests in a win-win manner is the primary responsibility of any responsible Government,” Obi said.

He stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent labour crises that could worsen the plight of citizens already grappling with economic hardship.

“The Federal Government must learn to nip in the bud the labour crisis that has the potential of creating further suffering for the already struggling citizens of our dear country,” he added.

PENGASSAN embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday in protest against the alleged sack of over 800 of its members by Dangote Refinery.