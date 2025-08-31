Obi To Youths: Register To Vote, God Won’t Descend To Elect Our Leaders

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said young Nigerians have the responsibility of shaping the country’s future.

In a post shared on X yesterday, the former presidential candidate told Nigerians that God has blessed the country and will not descend to elect leaders for them. Obi, who was imploring youths to participate in the upcoming elections, said the voter’s card is the most powerful weapon against bad leadership.

“Yesterday, I joined thousands of young people at the National Youth Rally marking the 40th Anniversary of the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON), hosted by the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka,” the post reads. “I reminded our youths that the task of nation-building rests on their shoulders. To build a better Nigeria, we must choose leaders with competence, capacity, compassion, and character.

“Ours is a richly blessed nation, yet we remain trapped in hunger, insecurity, and poor governance. Becoming President is not a disaster — the true disaster is when leaders lack the courage and integrity to make Nigeria work.

“We cannot continue on a path where leaders trade in lies while citizens go hungry. I urge every young Nigerian, especially those just turning 18, to register and vote.

“Your voter’s card is your most powerful weapon against bad leadership. Do not sell your vote—for once you do, you have also sold your healthcare, your education, and your future. God has blessed Nigeria, but He will not descend to elect leaders for us. That responsibility is ours.”

While thanking the organisers, Obi praised the commitment of Nigerian youths, saying they are no longer content with complaints but ready to take action to build the New Nigeria. The former governor also stressed that honesty, determination, and unity among youths are essential to ensuring the country elects leaders who will deliver meaningful change.