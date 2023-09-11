Obi to Supporters: Our Dream For Not Lost, Only Deferred

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election Mr. Peter Obi, has told his supporters not to despair over last Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). Obi in a message to Obi- dient family, said the dream for a new Nigeria has not lost but only deferred.

“Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment within our fold and indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams,” he said. Obi noted that “Since the tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among Obidients and the generality of our supporters.

“But let me assure us all that on this journey, despair or sur- render are not our options.” The former Anambra State governor stated that considering the challenges, despair is not an option, adding, “nothing good in life comes easy.”

According to him, “Throughout history, positive change comes only with sacrifice, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes.” He reminded them of his earlier warning at the beginning of the mission that it was not going to be a sprint but a marathon.

“I told you that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful, and excruciating” “We set out knowing well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable.

“They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design. “I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer.

Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up,” Obi added Obi assured them that rather than being downcast, “our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of build- ing a New Nigeria.