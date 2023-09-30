Obi to S’East Leaders: No Economy Flourishes Where There’re Security Challenges

Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election Peter Obi said insecurity in the South East is a big set back to the economic activities in the region. Obi in a message he sent to South East Summit on Economy and Security held in Owerri, Imo State capital, wants governors and leaders from the region to double efforts towards ending the security challenges.

“This summit which is focusing mainly on security and its economic impact on the South East has come at the most auspicious time. “It is very necessary that as a people we will put our heads together to find a lasting solution to this problem of insecurity in our homeland,” the former Anambra State governor said.

He commended the governors for organising the summit, noting that the summit came at the auspicious time given the disturbing insecurity in the region, which has said, have far-reaching implications to the socio-economic and political development in the geopolitical zone. The LP candidate regretted his inability to be physically present, but promised to render every assistance to end the embarrassing security situation in the region.

“Our mainstay as a people is business, no business and indeed any other economic activity would thrive amid insecurity. “If we put our minds to it and work in unity and mutual trust, we will find a way out of this problem that is alien to us. “Let me therefore com- mend your excellencies, the governors of the South East for initiating the idea of the summit and working together to make this a reality.

“Let me urge everyone at this summit and those of us who are unable to attend in person to speak up, contribute ideas, and be part of the initiatives or actions that would be agreed upon at this summit to bring an end to the problem of insecurity in our region,” Obi stated.