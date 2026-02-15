Obi To Nigerians: Stop Addressing Looters As ‘Excellencies, Honourables’

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to stop addressing alleged public fund looters as “Excellencies” and “Honourables,” saying such titles are undeserved.

Obi made the remarks during his official declaration of membership in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

He questioned the morality of politicians who divert public funds for personal use while still accepting titles such as “Excellencies” and “Honourables,” noting that they lack conscience and integrity.

Obi stressed that Nigeria is neither poor nor bad, but the country is given such negative perceptions by “persons who used the back door to enter leadership positions.”

He lamented that before the end of 2026, over 140 million Nigerians will fall below the poverty line, attributing the situation to the All Progressives Congress’s poor leadership and economic policies.

“My dear people, countries have overtaken us. In 1980, Nigeria’s per capita was 880 dollars, but today, after 46 years, our per capita is 800 dollars. In 1980, China’s per capita was 300 dollars, but now it is 13,000 dollars,” he said.

He alleged that the Tinubu-led government has borrowed more than the two previous administrations combined, with no tangible results.

The former presidential candidate emphasized that 2027 remains a year to dismantle criminality and restore hope to the people.

Obi, stressing that the forthcoming elections would be Nigeria versus APC, warned that anyone who fails to properly count votes will be held accountable by the people.

“In the upcoming election in 2027, anybody who refuses to count our votes, we will hold them accountable. Anybody who refuses to count our votes in 2027, we will hold them responsible,” he said.

He underscored that the power of democracy depends on respecting voters’ will, urging citizens to participate actively in the process and defend their votes peacefully.

Obi also called on electoral officers and political actors to act with integrity, adding that Nigeria cannot progress if election results do not reflect the choice of the people.

He reminded supporters that credible elections are the foundation of good governance and vowed to cut the cost of governance, channeling funds into productive sectors to bring prosperity to all Nigerians.