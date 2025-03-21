Obi To NASS: You Can’t Determine 2/3 Majority By Voice Vote

Share

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi, has faulted the use of voice vote by the National Assembly to approve President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Obi in a statement on his X platform yesterday, said the constitution is clear that it could not be done through a voice vote “but by calling individuals to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ He told the lawmakers: “You cannot determine a two-thirds majority by a voice vote.”

According to him, a two-thirds majority is crucial, adding that the National Assembly cannot undermine the principles of transparency and accountability.

“The use of a voice vote in such a significant decision not only disregards constitutional requirements but also erodes public trust in the democratic process.

“Decisions of such magnitude must be made with integrity, following the letter and spirit of the law,” Obi stated. He described as disheartening that a decision as crucial as approving an emergency proclamation that could alter the course of the nation, was handled with such casual disregard for constitutional standards.

The former presidential candidate stated that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) requires that such a proclamation must be approved by at least two-thirds of all members of each House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“A simple call of ‘aye’ or ‘nay’ cannot accurately measure this crucial threshold. “When a supermajority is required, it demands a recorded vote, whether by division, roll call, or electronic means. “This isn’t just a technicality; it’s a matter of law and legitimacy.

“The Senate standing orders and House rules were established to ensure that decisions of this magnitude are made transparently, with accountability. “Ignoring these procedures is not just an oversight; it is a betrayal of the democratic process,” Obi stated.

He told the National Assembly that a voice vote for such a critical matter is a dangerous precedent, and warned of the danger to the nation’s democracy. “Today, it’s a voice vote on a state of emergency, tomorrow, it could be a voice vote on citizens’ fundamental rights,” he warned.

Obi said it is painful to think that members of the National Assembly, who swore to uphold the constitution, could participate in a process that sidesteps the very essence of due process.

“We must ask ourselves: If the law no longer anchors our decisions, then what does? “This is not just a flawed procedure; it is a warning signal. We cannot afford to gamble with the soul of our democracy,” he added.

