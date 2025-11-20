Obi To NAPPS: Education Must Drive Nigeria’s Transformation

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged private school proprietors to take the lead in rebuilding Nigeria’s deteriorating education system.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 2025 NAPPS International Conference and Exhibition at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Obi said no nation can rise above the quality of education it offers, especially in a period of economic instability and social uncertainty.

Delivering his address on the theme “Transforming Education in Nigeria: Policy and Sustainability in a Changing Economy,” Obi lamented that Nigeria has continued to drift because it has neglected the two critical pillars of national development, education and healthcare.

According to him, many of the country’s economic and governance challenges stem from this long-term disregard.

“Nations that invest in their people prosper; those that don’t, struggle, as we are struggling today,” he said.

Obi commended NAPPS for its resilience, describing private educators as “unsung national builders” who are now shouldering responsibilities that rightly belong to government. With more than 60 per cent of Nigerian children enrolled in private basic schools, he noted that the sector has become central to the nation’s future.

He urged proprietors to maintain high standards by strengthening teacher training, reforming school curricula, adopting relevant technology, and deepening collaboration with government.

On policy reform, Obi called for measures to make quality education more affordable, including reduced taxes on schools, incentives for book publishers and educational suppliers, and a clear national strategy for teacher development.

He concluded on a hopeful note, expressing confidence that Nigeria can rebuild if its leaders and citizens embrace accountability and commit to long-term investment in human capital.

“The future belongs to societies that prepare their children. Education must become our top priority, not in speeches, but in budgets and execution,” he added.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of NAPPS, Chief (Dr.) Yomi Otubela, thanked Obi for his consistent advocacy for education and emphasised the need for deeper collaboration to ease pressures on private schools.

Otubela later presented Mr. Obi with the NAPPS National Role Model Award, explaining that the honour was designed to introduce him to millions of students in private schools nationwide as an example of integrity, discipline, and public-spirited leadership.

Responding, Obi recalled his days as Governor of Anambra State, when he extended support to both public and private schools by providing buses, computers, generators, and other instructional materials to enhance learning.

The conference continues with high-level sessions and exhibitions showcasing innovative learning solutions for a rapidly changing economy.