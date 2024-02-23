Obi To Govs: Deploy N1.1trn FG Largesse To Productive Venture

The national leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has advised state governors to deploy the N30 billion Federal Government largesse to ameliorate the present hardship in the country to a productive venture.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced recently that each of the 36 state governors was given N30 billion by the Federal Government to help address the restiveness in the land as a result of the harsh economic situation.

The governors have however denied receiving such money.

But Obi via his X handle said that the concerted efforts should be made to ensure that the resources are genuinely and transparently invested in productive ventures to alleviate present hardship and help the future growth of the country.

The former candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, also requested that “The details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for whom the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilised appropriately to the benefit of the people.”

He advised against “Throwing our scarce and borrowed resources at immediate problems, and consumption, but rather through an articulated plan, invest aggressively in production, in a clear, visible and transparent manner, in which people can see the future benefits.

“Now than ever, our nation needs a separate move from consumption to production by prioritising and investing in human development which will go towards providing a sure and lasting solution to many of our challenges of today and put us on a path of developmental growth. This is the New Nigeria we are clamouring for.”