Obi To FG: Stop Wasting Billions On Jets, Finish National Library

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government over the abandoned National Library project in Abuja, describing the situation as a national disgrace.

Obi’s reaction followed the 65th birthday celebration of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who appealed to well-wishers to donate toward the completion of the library instead of placing adverts or buying birthday cakes.

In a statement on Sunday, Obi said while the First Lady’s gesture was noble, it underscored the government’s misplaced priorities and failure to invest in critical infrastructure.

READ ALSO:

“What kind of country must beg for charity to build the very temple of knowledge?” Obi queried.

“While billions are easily found for jets, yachts, unused mansions, endless trips abroad, and other frivolities, the nation must rely on birthday donations to complete its own National Library.”

The former Anambra State governor recalled that during his tenure, he encouraged supporters to channel money for adverts into meaningful projects such as equipping schools with computers and building classroom blocks. However, he stressed that such gestures were only to complement, not replace the government’s duty.

Obi described the neglect of the National Library as “both shocking and tragic,” noting that no nation can rise without prioritising education.

“Serious nations treat libraries as sacred; but here, we reduce them to afterthoughts, begging bowls, or birthday tokens. If Nigeria will rise, it will not be on the wings of jets or the splendour of mansions, but on the strength of minds formed in classrooms and nourished in libraries,” he added.

The National Library project, first awarded in 2006, has remained uncompleted despite multiple budgetary allocations, sparking criticism from educationists and civil society groups.