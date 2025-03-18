Obi To FG: Restore Normalcy In Rivers

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government, to restore normalcy in Rivers State and bring to an end the political crisis in the state.

Obi on Tuesday via his verified X handle, said the crisis is not in any way serving the interest and welfare of the people of Rivers State.

“The disagreement is not about improving the measurable indices of development: education, healthcare, or lifting people out of poverty but rather for reasons that do not in any way benefit the people of Rivers State and Nigeria in general,” he added.

The former Anambra State governor regretted that more than 60 years after independence and nearly 30 years of unbroken civil rule, Nigeria’s democracy is still marred by undemocratic practices and values.

He noted that “Governance at most levels does not reflect the genuine values and aspirations of the people because the welfare of the citizens is often neglected in practice.”

Obi said the people of Rivers State are the greatest losers in the crisis because their welfare and the future of the society their children will live in are not served.

He appealed to those involved in the crisis to reconsider their positions and reflect on the grace God has bestowed upon them as leaders.

“They must think about the suffering people of Rivers State and work towards a better future for their children,” he advised.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

