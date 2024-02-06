Obi To FG: Dismantle corruption, reward hardwork

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has emphasised the critical importance of tackling corruption and criminality as a means of driving Nigeria’s economy forward. Obi said this while giving a remark at the 21st CVL Annual lecture and International Leadership Symposium on Skills-Driven Entrepreneurship, to mark the 68th birthday of Prof. Pat Utomi, yesterday in Lagos.

He stated that corruption and criminality kill professionalism and hardwork and as such, the government must be deliberate to fight these canker-worms to drive the nation. Obi said: “Any country where the government officials are richer than businessmen and manufacturers will not survive. “We must dismantle corruption and reward people for their talents, skills and energy.” According to him, the country must be structured in a way that people’s talents and hardwork gives them the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the economy. In a panel discussion, Dr Alfred Okoigun, Founder/ Group Managing Director, Arco Group Plc, charged the government to be deliberate and intentional in supporting local production. Okoigun implored Nigerians to scale-up their skills to improve their lives and contribute to the economy. He also advised entrepreneurs to be concerned about making impact in business and not just making money.

Also, Mr Tunde Kehinde, Co-founder, Lidya, a digital fintech lender, suggested that the country should be seen as a business, hence a strategy for its growth, maintenance and sustainability must be ensured by its leadership.