Obi To EU Lawmakers: Strengthen Ties With Africa, Support Nigeria’s Dev’t

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday held a series of high-level engagements with members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, where he called for deeper collaboration between Europe and Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Obi, who attended sessions at the Parliament, met with lawmakers from several key committees, including the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee, the Africa–EU Delegation, the Committee on Transport and Tourism, and the Committee on Development.

During the meetings, he urged Europe to strengthen its relationship with Africa, noting that the continent, despite its vast natural resources and large youthful population remains burdened by poverty due to bad leadership and corruption. Nigeria, he said, reflects this reality most clearly.

Obi appealed for EU support in advancing good governance across Africa, especially in promoting democratic processes that enable the emergence of competent and visionary leaders.

He also highlighted priority areas where Europe’s partnership is crucial to Nigeria’s growth, including security, power generation and distribution, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

According to him, Africa’s progress directly benefits Europe, making cooperation mutually essential.

Obi further emphasized the need for investments in Nigerian youths, whom he described as energetic, innovative, and entrepreneurial but currently limited by shrinking opportunities.

He stated that Nigeria and Africa “can and must work for all and contribute meaningfully to global development” if supported with the right policies and partnerships.