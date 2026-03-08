The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) hopeful, Peter Obi, on Saturday, revealed plans to challenge the recently enacted Electoral Act 2026 in court.

This is even as the former Anambra State Governor alleged that certain provisions of the new electoral law could open the door for manipulation during future elections, particularly the 2027 presidential poll.

Obi made this declaration shortly after formally registering as a member of the ADC in his hometown of Agulu in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state.

The economic expert expressed concerns as he called on party members and supporters to intensify mobilisation at the grassroots level ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also criticised the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the electoral body of exceeding its constitutional responsibilities by attempting to dictate how political parties conduct their internal affairs.

“I am going to challenge the decision in court; INEC has no reason to assume processes in how political parties elect their candidates. Its responsibility is to conduct elections.

“You don’t tell a team how to prepare its players before a match. As a referee, INEC’s role is to officiate, not to determine which players a team should field,” he said.

Obi further alleged that several provisions in the Electoral Act were rushed in order to benefit the ruling party ahead of the next general elections.

“All the laws being hurriedly created are simply aimed at enabling the ruling party to snatch the 2027 presidential election and run away with it.

“We have about 2.8 million registered voters in Anambra, and I urge everyone to go to the grassroots and mobilise people to register and be ready to vote,” he said.

Obi emphasised the importance of unity among opposition parties, stating that political leaders in the South-East were working with other regions to build a stronger coalition before the next elections.

“In this journey of 2027, we in the South-East are working as a family and discussing with other regions.

“The goal is to unite the opposition and create a new Nigeria. The South-East is part of Nigeria and no region is more Nigerian than the South-East,” he added.

He also criticised Nigeria’s socio-economic situation, describing the country as one of the poorest in the world despite its abundant resources.

“We cannot continue in an era where Nigeria has become one of the worst five countries in the world and the poverty capital of the world.

“We are committed to building a Nigeria where the child of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the National Organising Secretary of the ADC, Chinedu Idigo, explained that the party’s membership registration would be carried out both physically and online.

He advised prospective members to complete their online registration before visiting designated centres to collect their membership cards.

According to Idigo, the party would adopt the direct primary system in selecting candidates for future elections. He also revealed that about 50,000 membership cards had already been delivered to the state, with more expected soon.

Also speaking at the event, the ADC candidate in the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra, John Nwosu, described Obi’s registration as a major boost for the party.

“This is a day of joy. The journey of Obi to the presidency begins today,” Nwosu said.

He called on party members to remain united and avoid internal conflicts as preparations for future elections continue.

Reflecting on the 2023 general elections, Nwosu noted that challenges such as vote buying, voter apathy and the shortage of polling agents affected the party’s performance, adding that steps were being taken to address those issues ahead of the next polls.