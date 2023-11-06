Obi To Address World Press Conference Today

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, will in Wednesday, November 6 address an international press conference.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, and made available to New Telegraph.

The statement read, “His Excellency Peter Obi will address a World Press Conference scheduled for 2 pm today at Campaign Headquarters.”

This will be Obi’s first official media conference following his loss at the Supreme Court.

Obi is expected to address the ruling of the Supreme Court, his next plan in the political scene, and the situation of things in the country.

The development is also coming one week after his campaign spokesman, Yunusa Tanko denied Obi had gone into hiding following the ruling of the Supreme Court

Tanko revealed that the former governor of Anambra State travelled out of the country long before the court notice arrived.

He also revealed that the party’s presidential flag bearer will address Nigerians once he returns to the country.

Recall that the apex court struck out his appeal challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).